Warning: This story contains graphic details and allegations of sexual assault

The prosecution in the sexual assault trial of five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team is re-examining the complainant in the matter.

In a London, Ont., courtroom on Wednesday morning, Crown Attorney Meaghan Cunningham is following up on any topics raised during cross-examination by the defence.

She started with asking the woman, known as E.M., about her boyfriend.

Earlier in her testimony when E.M. was being cross-examined by Michael McLeod’s lawyer, David Humphrey, he suggested a “new character” needed to be introduced to the story - saying E.M. and her boyfriend had been together for about three months with E.M. calling the relationship “new” and “in the early stages” at the time of the alleged assault.

Cunningham asked E.M. on Wednesday morning, when did she disclose to police that she had a boyfriend. E.M. said it was during her initial police interview in 2018.

“That was something I said from the start,” said E.M.

Defence lawyers finished cross-examining the woman Tuesday, and the Crown now has the opportunity to follow up on any topics raised in that process.

This is E.M.’s ninth day on the stand. She cannot be identified under a standard publication ban.

McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote have pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.

McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

The charges stem from an encounter that took place in a London, Ont., hotel room in the early hours of June 19, 2018.

If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, the following resources are available to support people in crisis:

If you are in immediate danger or fear for your safety, you should call 911.

A full list of sexual assault centres in Canada that offer information, advocacy and counselling can be found ​on the website for the Canadian Association of Sexual Assault Centres .

Helplines, legal services and locations that offer sexual assault kits in Alberta, B.C., Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia can be found here .

National Residential School Crisis Line: +1 866 925 4419

24-hour crisis line : 416 597 8808

Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline: +1 833 900 1010

Trans Lifeline: +1 877 330 6366

Sexual misconduct support for current or former members of the Armed Forces: +1 844 750 1648