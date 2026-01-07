Christopher Lucas of Toronto has pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in the death of Juliana Pannunzio, 20, of Essex.

Christine Crooks, 18, of Toronto was also killed on Jan. 19, 2021 at a short-term rental in Fort Erie in the Niagara Region.

Lucas’ trial started in mid-October and has since called dozens of witnesses, including party-goers, none of whom saw the shooting.

CTV News confirmed Tuesday the Assistant Crown Attorneys on the case have concluded their evidence.

The court will learn Wednesday morning if the defence intends to call any evidence or witnesses.

The jury will be sequestered to reach its verdict after closing arguments and the judges charge to the Jury.