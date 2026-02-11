Windsor's new police chief says the priority remains the same: be there for the community.

Jason Crowley made the comment after being sworn in as Windsor's new police chief during a special Change of Command ceremony Tuesday at the Windsor Police Training Branch on Sandwich Street.

"We're talking about core functions of policing. We're talking about helping vulnerable communities, and we're talking about helping our members as well. If our members aren't well, they cannot do the job we ask them to do, so those are the priorities right now for sure," says Crowley.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens and now-retired chief Jason Bellaire were on hand as Crowley took his oath during a formal ceremony that had representatives from several police departments in attendance, including Ontario Provincial Police, LaSalle Police Service, the Detroit Police Department, Chatham-Kent Police Service, and Woodstock Police.

Crowley says it's a bit overwhelming to take part in a ceremony like this.

"You just realize the support that is there from people, my family, and community partners that have stepped forward for us, and it's a great feeling," he says. "It is a little humbling when it is about you, I have to say. It's great the board was able to do this for us."

Crowley calls the support shown to him is outstanding.

"The bagpipes and the marching of the colours, all those things are tradition in the change of command ceremony, like I said in the speech. A lot of it is tradition, but it truly is that commitment to the community to say, 'things haven't changed,' and you have our word that we're here for the community," he says.

The 32-year veteran of the local service was named the 20th chief in the department's history in November 2025, signing a three-year contract to replace Bellaire.