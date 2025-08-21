After months of Canadians boycotting trips south in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff threats and talk of annexation, traffic across the border showed a slight rebound in July.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), there were 2,383,038 land entries from Canada into the United States in July 2025.

That’s still down more than half a million compared to July 2024, when 2,918,110 entries were recorded.

However, it marks the strongest month of 2025 so far.

In Detroit specifically, there were 409,109 crossings in July.

That’s an increase from June’s 380,259, but still down compared to July 2024.

Month-by-month declines

The data show just how much travel has dipped this year compared to 2024.

Nationwide: Entries were down sharply through the spring — April 2025 saw 1.68 million crossings, almost half a million fewer than April 2024. May dropped even further, with entries down more than 536,000 year-over-year.

Detroit: Similar declines played out locally. Crossings fell to 340,890 in February 2025, a loss of nearly 56,000 compared to the same month in 2024. May was the worst, with traffic down by more than 65,000 year-over-year.

July’s bump narrows the gap, but totals are still well below last year across both Detroit and the country as a whole.

University of Windsor political science professor Jamey Essex said the rebound is in line with seasonal patterns.

“The trend is the same. There’s just fewer people,” he said. “Although it is notable that for the first time outside of the COVID years, I think since 2006, the number of people coming from the U.S. to Canada is more than the number of people crossing from Canada into the U.S.”

Essex added that political boycotts often lose steam over time.

“That stuff is hard to sustain over a long period when you’ve got two countries like the U.S. and Canada that are, despite all the big talk the last several months, still very closely intertwined economically, socially and culturally.”

Duty-free shops hit hard

Even with the summer bump in crossings, Canadian-owned duty-free shops are still facing steep declines.

Tania Lee, president of the Frontier Duty Free Association — which represents 32 land border stores across Canada — says the impact has been devastating.

“It has been one of the most trying years, especially coming after COVID, where most of our stores were closed and we were down 95 per cent,” she said. “It’s feeling eerily similar. And unfortunately, it’s getting worse.”

Lee said sales at Duty Free stores were down 33 per cent in June, and 36.9 per cent in July, “So, I don’t know where this is going to end, but it’s not good for our stores.”

Lee said the problem is compounded by the type of travellers still crossing.

Day-to-day commuters may keep numbers from collapsing completely, but they’re not duty-free customers.

“Duty free targets travellers. Travellers are our main consumers. They will stay overnight, and then they can bring their exemptions back to Canada,” she said.

She said the summer, which should be peak season for the industry, has been especially bleak, “July and August should be the busiest time. We should have packed parking lots. We should be making money for the slow winter months.”

“Right now, you will see my store in Sarnia, the parking lot is empty,” said Lee. “We will see days where we see no cars in the parking lot.”

One store in Woodstock, New Brunswick, recently closed after more than 40 years in operation.

Lee said the association has asked Ottawa for regulatory support to help keep the industry viable, but so far action has been limited.

Snowbirds sticking to their boycott

Despite a small uptick in July, some travellers are still choosing to avoid the U.S. altogether.

Windsor retiree Mark McCondach, who usually spends winters in Savannah, Georgia, said he cut last year’s trip short, “We actually came back a week early just because I was getting really, really just upset about the whole situation.”

This year, he’s planning to head to Europe instead, “I don’t begrudge anybody who feels the need to go over to see our neighbors. I mean, we’ve all got our reasons for going.”