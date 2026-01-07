The Windsor Police Service is reporting an over 11.6 per cent drop in crimes against property in the city in 2025.

According to statistics released Tuesday, there were 10,162 crimes against property in 2025, 1,339 fewer than the 11,501 recorded in 2024.

That includes a 27.6 per cent drop in break and enters with 906 recorded last year, 346 fewer than the 1,252 in 2024.

There was also a 13.6 per cent decrease in theft cases, with 5,856 in 2025, down 919 from the 6,775 in 2024.

Acting Deputy Chief of Operations Ken Cribley credits the use of data analytics to address trouble spots and the work by the bail compliance unit, who monitor, track, and arrest repeat offenders who violate their bail conditions.

"A lot of your recidivism-type offenders who are out on bail and who are breaching their terms of bail-we're able to employ special tactics now and identify those people who continue to commit crimes while out on bail and rearrest them," he says.

The bail compliance unit was launched in March 2024 as a result of funding from the Ontario government.

Cribley says they have also increased patrols in areas they know are hot spots.

"We know where cars are getting broken into, or maybe areas of theft, shoplifting, and things like that. Just proactive policing as well is making a difference," he says.

Cribley says they have been using a data analytics approach since around 2023, and they're really seeing some positive trends.

"We know we have pain points in our community; we know the areas where some of the petty thefts are occurring, and maybe mischief and things like that, trespassing, and nuisance-like calls. It's not realistic that you will ever have zero per cent crime, but we're happy to see a decrease in these numbers," he says.

Cribley adds that it's important that if you're a victim of a crime, even if it seems like a small nuisance crime, it's important to report it so police can understand where the problem points are as part of their collection of crime data.

Windsor police also report a 5.1 per cent decrease in crimes against people in the city in 2025.