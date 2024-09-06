Windsor police have released their monthly crime stats for August and it shows that crimes against people are up for the year compared to the same time last year.

Police stats show there have been 2,150 crimes against people so far in 2024, which represents a 15 per cent increase compared to Jan. to Aug. 2023.



Property crimes are also up 1.4 per cent with 7,856 incidents recorded.



Other criminal code violations including child pornography, administration of justice violations, non-violent weapons offences and gaming and betting offences are also up slightly for the year so far at 0.7 per cent.



According to Windsor police, ward 3 had the highest number of property crimes reported at over 200. Ward 4 had the second highest and ward 9 third.

