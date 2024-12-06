The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has released its crime stats report for the month of November .

The data shows that property crimes are down 11.7 per cent compared to Nov. 2023.

Police stats show there have been 2,990 crimes against people so far in 2024, which represents a 14.4 per cent increase compared to Jan. to Nov. 2023.

Property crimes are down 1.1 per cent for the year with 10,964 incidents recorded.

Other criminal code violations including child pornography, administration of justice violations, non-violent weapons offences and gaming and betting offences are up for the year so far at 4.7 per cent.

According to WPS, last month, ward 2 had the highest number of property crimes reported at over 150 incidents. Ward 3 had the second highest and ward 5 third.