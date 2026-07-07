Crimes against people increase in June: Windsor police

Windsor police have released crime statistics for last month.

Here are the June 2026 stats:

• Crimes against people increased by 7.5 per cent, driven by increases in assaults, robberies, and sexual offences.

• Property crimes decreased by 2.6 per cent, led by reductions in mischief, theft, and possession of stolen property.

• Other Criminal Code violations decreased by 2.9 per cent, largely due to fewer breaches of probation.

Police say these numbers are based on reported incidents and help them track trends and respond where needed. Reporting crime helps them better understand what’s happening in the community and respond where it is needed most.

More data, including year-to-date and neighbourhood statistics is available online.