Crimes against people decrease in Windsor: WPS

Windsor police cruiser at headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor police have released the crime data for September 2026.

Compared to September 2025, here are the key highlights:

Crimes against people decreased by 8.6 per cent, driven by reductions in reported robberies, sexual violations, and mischief and harassment incidents.

Property crimes remained relatively consistent, increasing by 0.8per cent, driven by slight increases in thefts, frauds, and break-and-enters.

Police say these statistics are based on reported incidents and help us identify trends and respond where needed.

Reporting crime helps us better understand what’s happening in our community and respond where it is needed most.

For more data, including year-to-date and neighbourhood statistics, visit the WPS data page.