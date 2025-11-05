40 years of dedicated volunteer service to the Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers was recognized recently.

Rene Jacques was honoured with a lifetime achievement award last month by Crime Stoppers International for his long-standing commitment to the Crime Stoppers mission.

Jacques' Crime Stoppers journey began in 1985 when the Windsor-Essex organization was founded and is the only remaining founder still serving on the board.

Jacques said he was not expecting the recognition.

"I've spent more than half my life with Crime Stoppers so it shows that somebody is paying attention, or realizing what it takes," he said.

Jacques said he comes from a labour background and has served in a number of roles during his time with Crime Stoppers including on the provincial and international boards.

"We had four people from the Windsor District Labour Council and four from the Chamber of Commerce who came together with $1,000 donation from both agencies and we started Crime Stoppers," he said.

"One of the things that you do as a labour person is try to make your community a better place to live in."

Jacques said what keeps him motivated is knowing that the community is better off with Crime Stoppers assisting police in helping to solve crime.

"This is since inception stats, we've had over 7,000 arrests made, more than 10,500 cases cleared, almost $14-million in property recovered, and $121-million is drugs taken off the street," said Jacques.

He added that Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers has awarded $1.3-million to tipsters since 1985.