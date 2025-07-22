The Windsor Police Service is out with the latest crime severity index report for the city and the Town of Amherstburg.

Violent crimes increased 3% in 2024 compared with 2023 while non-violent crimes were 8.7% higher.

Robberies were up 12%.

Assaults with weapons causing bodily harm surged 16% higher, with police saying 41% of them were related to intimate partner violence.

Key factors contributing to non-violent crime included break-and-enters (down 1.8%), fraud (down 5.7%), and shoplifting (up 10.7%).

“The decline in overall and non-violent crime is a positive sign that our prevention strategies are making an impact,” said Jason Crowley, Deputy Chief of Operations. “We remain focused on addressing the rise in violent crime, particularly intimate partner violence, to ensure everyone in Windsor and Amherstburg feels safe and supported.”

Nationally, Stats Canada says the volume and severity of police-reported crime in Canada decreased four per cent last year while non-violent crime such as property and drug offences dropped six per cent in 2024.