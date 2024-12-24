The Windsor Police Service has reported a fall in violent crimes in Glengarry.

This follows the WPS’ high-visibility initiative that was launched four months ago.

More police officers and health and human services workers were stationed in the 300 and 400 blocks of Glengarry Avenue, which reportedly sees consistent crime rates.

Since August, the following year-over-year reductions (comparing numbers from Aug. 10 to Dec. 10) have been seen:

Crimes against people have fallen 32 per cent

Drug-related crimes have fallen 30 per cent

Property crimes have fallen by 10 per cent

Police have arrested 94 people in the area between Aug. 10 and Dec. 10

In addition to crime rates falling, events held by officers and community partners have led to positive results, according to WPS:

335 drug test strips were distributed by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit

105 referrals to financial literacy and assistance programs by Family Services Windsor-Essex

91 vaccinations administered by the Canadian Mental Health Association

89 people in crisis supported by the Canadian Mental Health Association

32 residents educated or referred to withdrawal management services by Windsor Regional Hospital

Three wounds treated on-site by the Nurse Police Team

Almost 1,000 service interactions and referrals led to 400 Christmas meals being given to Glengarry residents.

The WPS said through 2025, initiatives will remain to build trust, addressing emerging issues and ensuring community support workers can work safely and effectively in the neighbourhood.

"This initiative demonstrates the tremendous impact of collaboration between police and partners in health and human services," said Jason Crowley, deputy chief of operations with the WPS.

"By addressing both crime and its root causes, we are creating a safer and healthier environment for everyone in the Glengarry neighbourhood."

Anyone who needs support should call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the WPS Victim Assistance Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4879.