The county could see its first cricket pitch installed for play in the Town of Amherstburg if council agrees to enter into an agreement with PaxPitch Sports on Monday night.

Founded in 2023, PaxPitch Sports is Windsor’s first ever indoor cricket training facility. They group approached the town to help accommodate the needs of the growing cricket community, including the Border City Cricket League (BCCL).

Deputy Mayor Chris Gibb says if approved, installation would be at Anderdon Park for the 2025 season.

"I would have never thought that 12 per cent of the players in Windsor-Essex County actually come from Amherstburg, so it's kind of an interesting idea that won't cost the taxpayers any money up front," Gibb said.

According to the report going to council, the cost to install a cricket field at Anderdon Park would be fully funded by PaxPitch, and there will be no funding required from the town.

Gibb says ongoing operational costs would continue to be provided the town parks department.

"The town is already maintaining the grass, so it might mean that we just have to cut it a little bit lower than present," he said.

Initial play at Anderdon would feature more than 20 teams who are currently part of the BCCL, equating to more than 400 active players.

Gibb expected play to begin quickly after approval.

"I believe the plan is if council approves it, they will immediately begin construction of the pitch, and they should be playing out there this summer," said Gibb.

The report says PaxPitch will not only fully fund and install the pitches, it will also provide on-site washrooms (porta johns) and ongoing maintenance other than grass cutting.

The agreement will be in place for four to seven years that will allow PaxPitch to operate cricket leagues and events, tournaments, coaching academies and training programs.