Damage is $350,000 following a house fire in Wallaceburg.

Crews from two stations with the Chatham-Kent Fire and Rescue were called to a home on Bluewater Avenue just before 9 p.m. Saturday and found the residence fully involved.



The lone occupant was outside waiting for firefighters and was not hurt.



Three other stations were called in to help.



A wood stove is getting the blame and the cause has been deemed accidental.



Meantime, the cause of a vacant house fire in Blenheim is undetermined.



Crews were called to Fargo Road around 1 a.m. Monday morning and found the structure fully involved.



34 firefighters were on the scene battling the blaze but no one was hurt.

