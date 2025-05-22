Crews continue to battle a blaze on Kildare Road that has been ongoing for multiple hours.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services were called to the fire at Int'l Chain Corporation - located at 1555 Kildare Road - just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

Int'l Chain Corporation is an automotive supply chain manufacturing facility.

The building itself seemed untouched, however material in a storage yard behind the business was engulfed in flames.

Kildare Road between Shepherd Street East and Seneca Street was closed until approximately 7:40 p.m., but is now open to traffic.

More information to come.