A man facing several charges in Windsor has been arrested for breaching conditions of his release.

The 45-year old was taken into custody for extortion, criminal harassment and distributing child pornography and was released in December of 2025 with strict court imposed conditions including not to use the Internet to discuss or promote child exploitation or take part in activity related to his YouTube channel.

The Major Crimes Unit determined he violated those terms and arrested him Tuesday morning in the 500-block of McDougall Avenue.

Jason Nassr is now also charged with two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

Nassr is known for his website and channel Creeper Hunter TV, where he would identify individuals he claimed are luring underage children for sex. The channel frequently features Nassr posing as a child online and then confronting and videotaping those who arrive for a meeting.