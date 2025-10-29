Charges have been laid against “Creeper Hunter” Jason Nassr after he allegedly breached the conditions of his release by attending a documentary about himself on Monday.

According to a news release from the London Police Service, on Monday at approximately 6 p.m., police were notified after Nassr was observed at a performance hall in the 200-block of Dundas Street as part of the Forest City Film Festival.

Nassr was previously released from custody with several court-imposed conditions, including not being within 200 metres of any place where he knew specific named individuals, to live, work, go to school, frequent, or any place he knows these named people to be.

Police say the performance hall was showing a documentary featuring Nassr and the victims of his crimes.

“London police officers have grounds to believe that the suspect male knew that the named individuals were present in the hall at the time of his attendance,” the release reads.

Nassr then fled from the performance hall on foot where he was located and arrested by officers a short distance away.

As a result of the investigation, Jason Nassr, 45, of Windsor, has been charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

Fail to comply with release order

Two counts of criminal harassment by repeated following

“The London Police Service is deeply committed to protecting the safety and well-being of all members of our community. Ensuring public safety is our highest priority and we remain dedicated to providing support to victims. We encourage community members to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour or activity to police. Community safety is a shared responsibility,” police said in a statement.

The accused is expected to appear in London court on Tuesday in relation to the investigation.

As previously reported by CTV News, Nassr was previously convicted of two counts of child pornography, one count of extortion and one count of harassment by telecommunications in February 2023.

Nassr was given a conditional sentence for 24 months, which included 18 months of house arrest and six months of curfew — followed by another 24 months of probation within the community.

He also received an order not to contact the victims’ families.

Nassr is known for his website and channel Creeper Hunter TV, where Nassr would identify individuals he claimed are luring underage children for sex. The channel frequently features Nassr posing as a child online and then confronting and videotaping those who arrive for a meeting.

- With files from CTV News London’s Nick Paparella and Gerry Dewan