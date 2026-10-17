Crash, traffic complaints lead to impaired driving charges in Essex

A crash and traffic complaints in Essex have led to charges.

Provincial police were called to a collision on Gordon Avenue around 11:30 Thursday night involving a black pick-up truck.

Then just after midnight, the OPP were advised of a complaint involving a black pick-up on County Road 23 near Concession 10 where it was located and stopped.

A 20-year old from Windsor is facing a number of charges including:

Dangerous operation

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Fail to report accident

Fail to remain

Novice driver - B.A.C. above zero

Having care or control of motor vehicle with open container of liquor

The driver’s license was suspended for 90-days and the vehicle impounded.

The accused will appear in court in Windsor on November 26th.