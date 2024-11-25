Residents living in a Tecumseh neighbourhood can expect to see an increased police presence.

According to provincial police, officers with the Tecumseh detachment are investigating a 'fail to remain crash' on Lanoue Street near Rygate Drive.

Police say an SUV hit a parked vehicle Sunday afternoon and rolled over.

Investigators say the lone occupant fled the scene on foot but officers were unable to locate the individual after searching the area.

Police say the investigation determined the SUV was reported stolen from Windsor.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 5'9" and was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.