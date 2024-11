One person has been charged in connection with a single-vehicle crash in Tecumseh.

Just after 12 a.m. on Nov. 11, Ontario Provincial Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Riverside Drive at Manning Road in Tecumseh.

Officers arrived on scene to find a vehicle with the driver.

As a result of the investigation, a 46-year-old Tecumseh man is charged with operation while impaired by alcohol or drugs and operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus.