A single-vehicle crash in McGregor has closed a section of Walker Road.
Windsor Police say Walker Road is closed in both directions from North Side Road to Masaccio Drive.
The closure is in effect until late tonight.
Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.
9600 block County Road 11 (Walker Rd) will be closed to all traffic in both directions from North Side Road to Masaccio Dr. Expected to be closed until late into the evening. Your patience is appreciated. Use alternate routes. #YQGtraffic 24-129674 -14398 pic.twitter.com/qwGKpBo4Se— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) October 25, 2024