The Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) Holiday Train will chug into Windsor next month.

The train will be making a stop in Windsor on November 22.

It will be stationed at the CPKC Railway in the area of Erie Street West and Janette Avenue around 5 p.m.

The holiday train features bright Christmas lights and decorations. The event raises money and food for food banks across Canada and the United States. CPKC donates to the local food bank at each stop.

Each year, there's a free holiday concert held at each stop. This year Smash Mouth and JJ Wilde will perform in Windsor.

The train will also make a stop in Chatham-Kent.

Since 1999, the CPKC Holiday Train has raised more than $26 million and collected approximately 5.4 million pounds of food for community food banks in Canada and the U.S.

The train runs in Canada and the U.S. from Nov. 19 through Dec. 21.