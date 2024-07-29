A school name has been selected for Erie Migration District School in Kingsville.

"Coyotes" has been chosen for the new kindergarten to grade 12 school off Jasperson Lane.



Both the elementary portion of the school along with the secondary portion of the school will use the "Coyotes" name but will have different logos.

The school is scheduled to open in September and will bring together students from Jack Miner Public School, Kingsville and Harrow Public Schools, along with Kingsville District High School.



According to the board, the name was selected by a committee of students, staff and some administration.



There has been plenty of controversy surrounding the official name of the school.



Back in February, trustees with the Greater Essex District School Board voted in favour of naming the school "Erie Migration Academy," despite the name not being recommended by the naming committee.



It was brought forward by trustee Julia Burgess who believes it to be inclusive to all school communities.



There was public outcry, as well as protest with the name.



However six weeks later, trustees made a slight change to the name, removing academy and going with district school.



The board has another new school opening in September.



Beacon Heights Public School is located in the 13-thousand block of Tecumseh Road.



"Bears" has been chosen as the school name for Beacon Heights.