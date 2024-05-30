SAGINAW, Mich. - Easton Cowan scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period to help the London Knights book their ticket to Sunday's Memorial Cup final with a 4-2 victory over the Saginaw Spirit on Wednesday night.

Cowan took a feed from Sam O'Reilly and beat Spirit goaltender Andrew Oke on the glove side with 1:25 left in regulation time. Cowan iced the win with an empty-netter with 22 seconds left.



The Spirit will play Western Hockey League champion Moose Jaw in Friday's semifinal. The Warriors topped the Drummondville Voltigeurs 5-3 on Tuesday to eliminate the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League champions.



Kasper Halttunen and Denver Barkey each had a goal and an assist for London. Michael Simpson made 26 saves.



Alex Christopoulos and Joey Willis scored for host Saginaw. Oke stopped 31 shots.



Both teams entered the game at 2-0 in round-robin play and met each other for the first time since the Ontario Hockey League's Western Conference final.



The Knights won the best-of-seven series in six games before going on to win the OHL title earlier this month.

