PHILADELPHIA - Kirk Cousins led a flawless last-minute drive for Atlanta and connected with Drake London for a 7-yard touchdown with 34 seconds left to give the Falcons a 22-21 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Saquon Barkley dropped a short pass that stopped the clock with 1:46 left and forced the Eagles to settle for a field goal instead of a game-sealing first down.



That was plenty of time for Cousins — especially against an Eagles defense playing soft coverage with a nonexistent pass rush.



Cousins hit hit Darnell Mooney for 21 and 26 yards on consecutive plays during the final drive.

