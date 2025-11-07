A judicial review, launched by the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) has been dismissed by Ontario’s divisional court.

In July 2024, the University of Windsor agreed to “not pursue any institutional academic agreements with Israeli universities” as opposed to a total boycott in agreements with the University of Windsor Students’ Alliance and the Liberation Zone Team.

The agreements cleared the way for the end of a nine-week encampment on campus by the pro-Palestinian activists.

In the fall of 2024, the CIJA asked the Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement to nullify the agreements.

The CIJA believes them to be discriminatory.

The Minister denied the request, saying they don’t violate the business legislation.

In January 2025, the CIJA then asked for a judicial review of the Ministers decision and the agreements, under Ontario’s Discriminatory Business Practices Act.

A lawyer for the CIJA argued the agreements with student groups are “contracts” that include provisions to “refuse or fail to employ” academics from Israeli institutions.

In a decision released on October 29, 2025, the divisional court upheld the Minister’s decision, who found the university was not “engaging in business” when it signed the agreements.

CIJA Reaction

“CIJA is disappointed with the court's decision to dismiss the complaint on technical grounds,” Richard Marceau, Vice President, External Affairs and General Counsel told CTV News in a statement.

“This does not diminish our stance that the agreements are discriminatory and signify a dangerous capitulation to extremists. We continue to urge the University of Windsor to rescind the harmful agreements and take further steps to restore the Jewish campus community’s confidence in the institution.”

CIJA has until November 19th to appeal the division court ruling.

University Reaction

“The University of Windsor acknowledges and agrees with the Divisional Court’s decision,” UWindsor spokesperson Dylan Kristy wrote to CTV News. “We appreciate the clarity the Court’s decision provides regarding this matter.”

Liberation Zone Reaction

"The agreement made between the Liberation Zone Encampment and the University of Windsor is an important first step in the recognition of Palestinian human rights on university campuses," Palestine Support Group of UWindsor spokesperson Bilal Rafiq wrote in a statement.

"This step must be built upon until justice for Palestinians is realized through full divestment from Zionism in all forms. The attempt by the CIJA to undermine this legal agreement made to support racialized students during a genocide is nothing short of blatant anti-Palestinian racism and bullying."