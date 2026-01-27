A $7-million class action lawsuit is now moving into its final phase after six years.

On November 12, 2019, an electric spark caused a minor fire in the underground parking garage at the downtown Windsor high rise.

The smoke rose up through the entire building, forcing the evacuation of all 150 residential units and all 80,000 square feet of commercial space.

The building remains closed to this day.

Now, tenants have until April 30th to file their claim.

They will share a portion of the $7.3 million dollars the court is ordering Westcourt's insurance company pay out to tenants.

$2.1 million of the final settlement will be paid out to the lawyers at Strosberg Wingfield Sasso LLP for their fees.

The law firm launched this class action two days after the fire, more than six years ago.

Class action lawyer Harvey Strosberg believes most of the claims will "be routine" and so the cheques should be paid out by the end of June 2026.

It's still unclear when the building could reopen.

Although it appears there is work happening of late on the roof, the building remains fenced off around the entire perimeter.