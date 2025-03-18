A New Mexico court has granted a temporary restraining order against the release of certain records related to the investigation into the recent deaths of actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa.

A representative for the couple's estate is seeking to block the public release of autopsy and investigative reports, especially photographs and video.

A hearing has been scheduled for later this month to argue the merits of the request.

Authorities have confirmed that Hackman died of heart disease with complications from Alzheimer's disease about a week after hantavirus pulmonary syndrome — a rare, rodent-borne disease — took the life of his wife.

They were both found in their home in Santa Fe in February.