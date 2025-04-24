LONDON — A London, Ont., court is hearing legal arguments today in the sex assault trial of five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team.

Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote have all pleaded not guilty to sexual assault. McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

The charges relate to an alleged incident that took place in a hotel room in the city in June 2018.

The trial began Wednesday but jurors were dismissed early after the judge said something had come up that she needed to discuss with the lawyers.

Matters discussed in the absence of the jury cannot be reported until after jurors are sequestered to deliberate.

The trial is expected to last about eight weeks.