An Ontario judge has declared a mistrial in the sexual assault case of five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team.

The ruling means a new trial will be held for Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote, who have all pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.

McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

The trial began Wednesday and the prosecution's first witness only briefly took the stand before testimony was put on hold for legal arguments that took place in the absence of the jury.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia brought jurors back this morning and informed them that they were being discharged.

The charges against the players relate to an encounter that took place at a London, Ont., hotel room in June 2018, as many of the team's members were in town for a Hockey Canada gala.