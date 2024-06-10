Staff with the County of Essex are going to examine traffic issues on County Road 20 in Amherstburg.

The study, requested by the Town of Amherstburg, will examine speed reduction and other traffic calming measures that could improve safety for vehicular and pedestrian traffic on County Road 20 (Front Road) from Texas Road to County Road 3 (Malden Road).

Amherstburg Deputy Mayor Chris Gibb says there's growth in the region, which is driving higher traffic volumes.

"The densification along this roadway is increasing, which has a lot of private driveways entering onto the highway. Speed continues to be a common complaint among the residents," he says.

Gibb says that particularly on the northern end of the county road, there's no street lighting, which may or may not lead to dangerous traffic conditions.

Amherstburg Mayor Michael Prue says town council is not necessarily asking for speed reductions, although that may be an option that comes back.

"There have been several major accidents and a couple of deaths on that road in the last year or two. We just think it behoves us to ask the county and the county staff to look at this county road to see if something can be done to make it safer," he says.

A motion requesting the traffic study was approved at the June 5 meeting of Essex County Council.