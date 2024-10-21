The County of Essex is going to study the traffic at a busy intersection in Lakeshore and see if improvements are needed.

Lakeshore Council requested the traffic study for the intersection of County Road 42 and Renaud Line Road, which has been approved by county council.

While farm fields surround the intersection, Renaud Line Road is used as an access point to and from County Road 42 for those living in several nearby subdivisions.

Along with leading to several nearby subdivisions, the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre is also located along Renaud Line Road, not far from the intersection.

Currently there is only stop signs at the intersection for traffic using Renaud Line Road.

Ward 3 Councillor Kelsey Santarossa represents that part of Lakeshore and says more residential growth is on the way in that area which is why the study was requested.

"To prepare for that growth to make sure we're looking at every option possible, whether that is signalization, whether its visibility improvements, turning lanes. I'm looking forward to seeing what a consultant will come back with for that particular intersection," she says.

Santarossa says general safety concerns have been brought to me as a councillor, either around speed, visibility, or traffic lineups.

She says along with more residential density in that area, more people are also using County Road 42.

"Now is really the right time before we see a bit more changes along County Road 22 as we look forward to reconstruction there, Banwell just opened back up east-west. I think it's really time we look at that," she says.

The traffic study will include collision and traffic volume data for the last five years and recommended improvements.