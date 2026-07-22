County says Essex-Windsor EMS will continue operating normally as strike looms

The County of Essex says Essex-Windsor EMS will continue to operate normally.

The county issued a statement Tuesday afternoon after CUPE Local 2974 filed a no board report, meaning paramedics and administration can hit the picket line in 17-days, which is August 8th.

The County says they acknowledge that the no board report has been filed as part of the collective bargaining process, and says this is a procedural step under Ontario’s labour legislation with other steps required before the parties would be in a legal strike position.

The statement goes on to read that this does not prevent both parties from continuing with negotiations, and the County says they look forward to more discussions with the union. Adding that EMS will continue to operate normally.

Last week, the Ontario Labour Relations Board issued its decision on the Essential Ambulance Services Agreement, and approved an overall 20 per cent reduction of services in the event of labour action.

On Tuesday, union president James Jovanovic stated that the next date for bargaining is August 5th, but they haven’t heard from the county regarding next steps.

Jovanovic says the union and the employer will need to discuss what that 20 per cent reduction looks like prior to strike action.

The county adds that public safety remains their highest priority, and they are committed to reaching a fair, sustainable and negotiated agreement.

CUPE Local 2974 represents about 340 paramedics who have been without a collective agreement since conciliation ended on May 8th.

According to the union, this would be the first strike in Essex-Windsor EMS history.