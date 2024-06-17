A major construction project gets underway on Monday and will last for approximately three months.

Construction of a roundabout at the intersection of County Road 42 and County 43 will see County Road 42 closed in both directions from County Road 43 (Banwell Road) to Lauzon Road, with local access only to residents and businesses.



In addition to roundabout construction, other work will include re-alignment of County Road 43 from the City of Windsor boundary to County Road 42, improvements to Tecumseh Concession Road 11, the installation of new storm sewers and watermains, and the addition of multi-use trails.



This project marks phase 2 of the reconstruction of the corridor between the City of Windsor boundary and County Road 19. The multi-year project will increase road capacity and enhance neighbourhood connectivity in the area.



Motorists are advised to avoid the area or anticipate increased traffic congestion.



Speaking on AM800's The Shift, Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens says he understands the frustration from the public during construction season.



"We get that it's a short season. We try and get this work done as quickly as possible, trying to balance the time with the money and people will sometimes say 'work 24 hours a day', what they don't realize is that can cost three times the cost. You'd never be able to get the road done."



He says it's all about trying to find balances and accelerating timelines where possible.



"This is a good problem that we collectively have. We have a growing community. We have a growing region and it's something that we haven't seen in a long long time, and with that growth, comes a little bit of growing pain."



Dilkens says the infrastructure needs to be created in order for the region's population to move around.



"Each and every year once we get through the construction season, you see the incremental improvements. You'll see it at Banwell and E.C. Row Expressway. You'll see the province move forward on Lauzon and 401. You'll see at the road projects continue to happen, which are being done because the community is growing, because we're seeing lots of economic activity, because we have a new bridge that's going to bring more traffic to the community and because we have more people moving here. This is about, I think, the sixth month in a row where we've had 1,000 new people move to the community."

