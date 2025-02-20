The County of Essex is going to explore a 'Buy Canadian Procurement Strategy' as Canada faces tariff threats from the United States.

County Council voted Wednesday to direct administration to examine the viability of a 'Buy Canadian Procurement Strategy,' which would also include clear definitions around the term 'Canadian Content' for the purposes of procurement of both goods and services.

On Feb. 3, U.S. President Donald Trump delayed a plan to slap 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods entering the U.S., putting a 30-day pause on the threat until early March, but the threat remains in place.

Trump is still threatening to impose steep tariffs on imports from Canada and other countries.

Amherstburg Deputy Mayor Chris Gibb says it's good to see the county taking a leadership role on this issue.

"I think we all have to start thinking about what we can do to support our own county, our own region, and our own country," he says.

While the motion from LaSalle Deputy Mayor Mike Akpata was passed, several councillors stressed the need to follow the rules around various trade agreements that are currently in place.

The Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) has asked the upper levels of government to review various trade agreements that restrict municipal governments when it comes to procurement policies.

Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara says we need to support our businesses, who pay the taxes and are our bread and butter.

"What's important for us is to make sure that when you identify the product and so forth, maybe the label and the name sound American or are an American brand, but it could be totally produced here in the country. You don't want to harm those companies; you don't want to harm those farmers. Be educated in terms of what needs to be done," he says.

Kingsville Deputy Mayor Kimberly DeYong says this will not be easy, but it's good we're having this discussion.

"Dare I say that there is a silver lining to the crazy in the world that we're actually willing to have these discussions of changing policy to allow us to support other businesses in our own neighbourhoods and our own backyards? We're being challenged in this difficult way, and there could be something very positive that comes out of it," she says.

Trump has announced plans to impose automobile duties around April 12, but he hasn't said which countries they would target or how high they would be.

The president also announced a plan to impose what he called "reciprocal tariffs" as early as April-U.S. duties to match the tax rates that other countries charge on U.S. imports.

Trump has already signed executive orders to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports into the U.S., including Canadian products, starting March 12.