A reminder to those in the County of Essex that options are available during extreme weather events.

While temperatures are frigid now, the region is expected to face extreme cold weather early next week with Environment Canada forecasting daytime highs between minus 6 and minus 15 degrees Celsius from Sunday to Wednesday.

With the wind chill factored in, it's expected to feel much colder with values reaching nearly minus 30 degrees Celsius.

The City of Windsor and the County of Essex want to remind residents, and in particular those who are experiencing homelessness, that there are options available to stay warm overnight.

In the County there are overnight warming centres, organizations offering free evening meals, and transportation to those in need.

Hilda MacDonald, Warden of the County of Essex, says the Essex County Homelessness Hub is a safe space for those in need.

"During the cold months we have that place open, it's at 215 Talbot Street East, it's in the South Essex Community Council building, and it's open from 10 p.m. until 8 a.m., seven days a week. It's a warming centre for folks to go during the night hours to stay warm, there's snacks and drinks, and a place to rest your head."

She says the Homelessness Hub is open during the day.

"A place where people can get a snack, they can use computers, they can get on the housing list, all of that. And sometimes they just need to sit and chat, and have that human connection."

MacDonald says there is help available to those who don't have a ride to the Homelessness Hub.

"We also have a number that folks can call from anywhere in Essex County if they need transportation to the Homelessness Hub. So, we're trying to not just cover people in Leamington, or the south end, but we'll also come and get them wherever they're experiencing their lack of housing."

Being outdoors for prolonged periods of time during extreme cold can lead to frostbite or hypothermia. If you are concerned about the health or safety of yourself or someone who is living outdoors during extreme cold days, call 911 immediately.

The following emergency shelter and warming centre supports are available for people in Windsor and Essex County:

Downtown Mission

Emergency shelter services for single men and women (9 p.m. to 9 a.m.)

Warming centre (24 hours a day, 7 days a week; operates year-round)

875 Ouellette Avenue, Windsor

(519) 973-5573

Essex County Homelessness Hub (ECH2)

Services for single men and women experiencing homelessness (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Warming centre (10 p.m. to 8 a.m.)

215 Talbot Street East, Leamington

(226) 340-4952

Homelessness & Housing Help Hub (H4)

Services for single men and women experiencing homelessness (8 a.m. to 12 a.m.)

Warming centre (12 a.m. to 8 a.m.)

400 Wyandotte Street East, Windsor

(519) 253-3806

Leamington Community Hope Centre

Evening meal program, other supports and a place to stay warm

Open 7 days a week (6 p.m. to 10 p.m.)

58 Erie Street South, Leamington

(519) 326-9280

Transportation to the Essex County Homelessness Hub in Leamington can be provided from anywhere in the county. Those seeking transportation can call (226) 340-4952.

The Salvation Army

Emergency shelter services for single men (24 hours a day, 7 days a week)

Warming centre (9 p.m. to 9 a.m.)

355 Church Street, Windsor

(519) 253-7474

Welcome Centre Shelter for Women and Families

Emergency shelter services for single women and families (24 hours a day, 7 days a week)

Warming centre (11 p.m. to 8 a.m.)

500 Tuscarora, Windsor

(519) 971-7595