The County of Essex has implemented a new way for residents to report road-related issues.

A new online platform is operational starting May 28 where problems can be reported.

Drivers who notice any problems while using County roadways can report it by entering information such as where the issue is located, and what the problem is, and photos can be included if the driver has them.

Anything from potholes, to culverts, to pipes, to issues with light signals can be reported.

Allan Botham, Director of Planning and Infrastructure Services for the County of Essex, says this is a modernized way to report an issue.

"The new portal will allow residents to go on our website, and they can report a problem, describe it, and the portal will have a map and users can go on the map and locate the problem for us, and for them if it's easier that way, or they can write a description of the problem."

He says drivers are encouraged to report a problem if they see one.

"If you see something, don't be afraid to take a minute and submit something. We have 1,500 lane kilometres of roadway, and we have limited resources. The residents and road users of Essex County sometimes become our eyes on the road, and we really appreciate the input."

He says the portal is there to report any road issues.

"Traffic, about potholes, about culverts or piping, flooding, ponding, flashing traffic signals, anything on the road network."

Botham says residents can now track the status of their complaint, which would show if the issue has started a work order, if the complaint was received, or if the complaint has been solved.

A link to the online reporting tool can be found by clicking here.