The seven local mayors will join the Border Mayors Alliance.

During Wednesday's meeting, county council was asked to approve funding to become members in the Border Mayors Alliance.

The Alliance launched in late January, and is chaired by Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens. The focus of this group is to bring Canadian mayors of cities and towns along the Canada-U.S. border together to fight proposed tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump.

County administration stressed during Wednesday's meeting the importance of being involved in this group, as Windsor-Essex was ranked third on a list by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce to be the most vulnerable Canadian cities to Trump's tariffs.

On Monday, Trump hit Canada and Mexico with 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs, with a lower 10 per cent levy on Canadian energy. On Wednesday, Trump stated Stellantis, Ford and General Motors would be exempt for one month.

The Border Mayors Alliance proposes funding the work of a consultant based on a membership fee determined on a per capita basis of participating border communities. The total cost for all seven local municipalities within Essex County is approximately $10,000.

Tecumseh mayor, Gary McNamara, says the impact is already hitting.

"The impact is tremendous, and it's going to be felt almost immediately. Good to hear that they postponed the automotive piece for the next 30 days, but that's just maybe a stop gap in that area."

Kingsville mayor, Dennis Rogers, says it's important for the county to have a voice.

"In the whole country, we're in the top three of impact, and I appreciate the blanket approach for the funding coming from the county because it gives every municipality an opportunity to be there."

Amherstburg mayor, Michael Prue, says this is a great way for the county to stand together.

"I think it's an excellent thing, and I want to say at the end of all of this, where were you in this fight? I want to say 'at the front'."

Amherstburg's deputy mayor, Chris Gibb, says it's time to put the elbows up.

"We are at war. It's an economic war. These tariffs are designed to destroy our economy. We need to be on this, the seven mayors in this room, need to be at that table and fighting as much as they can for the people of Essex County."

The report was approved unanimously.

The $10,000 membership fee will be paid for through the County's Rate Stabilization Reserve.

The Border Mayors Alliance was established to gather and coordinate the economic perspectives of border communities and formalize advocacy on their collective behalf.