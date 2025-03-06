The County of Essex will no longer be supporting the Intensive Supportive Housing Program.

In January, county council voted to continue the program, but also to look for other local organizations to step in to help with the cost. This program helps those experiencing homelessness or those at risk of homelessness, who also require intensive supports.

The City of Windsor previously managed social services for both the city and the county, receiving government funds for homelessness, however the amount annually varied, and the county ended up contributing from its municipal tax dollars.

Council issued a request for proposal and received two submissions - one of which didn't meet the requirements. The other proponent offered to enter into a contract with the county. County council would be asked to commit $500,000 per year starting in year one, and growing to $650,000 by year five - which is more than what the county currently receives from the government for this program.

County council voted in favour to advise the proponent that they will not be moving forward, and also approved to work with the City of Windsor to utilize any one-time Safe Restart dollars to support any transitions, as well as to work with the city on a joint campaign to increase Homelessness Prevention Program funding in the region.

Chris Gibb, Amherstburg's deputy mayor was opposed to the motion. He says he understands it's a lot of money.

"But how much money is it saving by keeping high-needs individuals out of the hospital, or out of an ambulance, or off the streets, or out of our shelters? Depending on what happens if we talk about integrating these high-needs individuals into other supportive housing around the county and the city, how is that going to affect the residents that are already in there who are vulnerable?"

Kimberly DeYong, Kingsville's deputy mayor was in support and says the province needs to be held accountable.

"And I think this is a step in showing the province how important it is that they step up and do their job, and fulfill their responsibility. And I really am pleased to hear that we're going to work on this regional effort, and work with the city to ensure that those with intensive care needs get the services that they deserve."

Kirk Walstedt, Lakeshore's deputy mayor was also in support and says all local members of provincial parliament need to address county council.

"The sooner they get here to answer some of these questions, and this happens time and time again, not with just this type of service but the constant, constant downloading on municipalities and we're the ones that have to bear the brunt of that. It's just no longer acceptable, money is tight, and we know there's all kinds of issues that are before us - infrastructure issues - and everything else that we're all dealing with."

The program is set to end March 31.

Council approved the motions with only two opposed - including Tecumseh mayor Gary McNamara and Amherstburg deputy mayor Chris Gibb.