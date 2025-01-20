Following a lengthy discussion, Essex County Council has voted to continue the County Intensive Supportive Housing Program, but are looking for other local organizations to step in to help with the cost.

Council met last week and were faced with a lengthy report on the program, and next steps as the program is set to end on March 31.

Previously, the City of Windsor managed social services for the city and the county, and received funds from provincial and federal governments to help with homelessness.

The City allocates a varying amount of money for homelessness initiatives each year, with the current funding for 2025 from the Homelessness Prevention Program set at $2.4-million. However, the county still contributes nearly $450,000 from its municipal tax dollars.

From April 1, 2024, the county runs their own programs, such as the Homelessness Hub and the Emergency Shelter Program. Both the city and county began their Intensive Supportive Housing Programs in 2022, however Windsor receives more annual provincial funding.

Sherry Bondy, Essex mayor, says the county can't do it all with the current resources they have.

"The conversation is are we putting municipal tax dollars into social housing? Are we going to cut programs, which is something County Council didn't want to do. Or are we going to, while we're looking at options, can we also let the province know that 'hey, we're starting to pick up more of the responsibility here, when it's really a provincial responsibility'."

She says the county will continue to look at options for Intensive Supportive Housing Program, on top of the supports currently offered.

"There are individuals in both the city and the county that need intensive supports. And these individuals, they're more vulnerable than the average person, so it does cost a bit more to house them. But, we also need to look at what are we saving in terms of healthcare dollars, emergency response dollars in terms of EMS, OPP, and just general health of our communities."

Bondy says the county is hoping organizations will come forward who could take on individuals that need supports.

"Support their mental health, support them if they have a medical need, meal prep. I encourage companies to look for this proposal because it's a very important service. And we know that it may need some County Levy dollars, and that's where we're at."

This program helps those in the community experiencing homelessness or those at risk of homelessness.

County Council voted to put out a Request for Information immediately, to see if other community partners will help with the cost before the program end date.

Council also requested to have local MPP's meet with County Council, and have asked the provincial government to increase the funding in the Homelessness Prevention Program to better support individuals in the county.

This report will come back to County Council at a future date.