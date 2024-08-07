Singer-songwriter and country star Scotty McCreery hits The Colosseum stage with his Fall of Summer Tour on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m.

McCreery won the tenth season of American Idol in May 2011 and became a household name after making history as the first country artist and the youngest male artist of any genre to debut his first studio album, Clear as Day, at Number One on the all-genre Billboard Top 200 Albums chart.



His current album, Rise & Fall, was released earlier this year. It contains his sixth Number One hit "Cab in a Solo".



In 2011, McCreery was named the ACM "New Artist of the Year."



He has since gone on to win "Breakthrough Video of the Year" at the CMT Music Awards for "The Trouble with Girls" in 2012 and "Digital-First Performance of the Year" for "It Matters to Her" earlier this year.



To date, McCreery has sold more than four million albums, including one Platinum and two Gold albums.



Tickets go on sale on Friday, Aug. 9 at 10 a.m.

