Country star Lee Brice will hit The Colosseum stage this November

Country music star Lee Brice will hit The Colosseum stage on November 19.

Country music star Lee Brice will be hitting The Colosseum stage this fall.

Brice is bringing his all-ages Sunriser Tour to Caesars Windsor on November 19 with special guest Grace Tyler.

With over 12.5-billion career streams, Brice has reached the number one spot at Country Radio with Platinum-selling “Memory I Don’t Mess With”.

Brice is also a Grammy nominee, a CMA and ACM award winner, and he’s taken nine radio singles to number one, including “A Woman Like You,” “Hard to Love,” and “I Drive Your Truck.”

His forthcoming album, Sunriser, will be released on October 2, and honours all of those up before dawn and delivers hopeful and resilient reflections on love, faith, and heartbreak for all sunrisers.

Tickets go on sale online on Friday, June 5, at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased on the Caesars Windsor or Ticketmaster websites.