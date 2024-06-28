Count Her In, a local non-profit organization, has raised $31,000 that will go to help ensure young girls in Essex County have equal opportunities to participate in athletics.



The organization hosted its first annual Count Her In celebration at Pelee Island Winery on Jun. 13 filled with live entertainment, food, specialty drinks and photo booth and games and activities.



The organization's main goal is to get and keep more girls in sports.



Founder Kara Murray says they had a goal to raise between $20,000 and $25,000.



"The response that we received, the immediate sponsorship that people reached out for was overwhelming and so appreciative. We're just eternally grateful."



She says the money raised will stay local.



"We're going to focus on young female athletes. In and around the U9 to U16. That's where girls start to fall off the map and we're based out of Kingsville, due to population sizes and some of the barriers that happen geographically, we want to eliminate those barriers that girls feel, and so it's going to go right back into the Essex County communities."



Murray says anybody who is in need of financial support when it comes to female athletes should reach out.



"We just want to get there out there. We want our name out there. We want to start networking with other organizations that are involved. We want to start recruiting more females. If you know parents who are also passionate about this, get your girls enrolled. Reach out to us if you don't know what's going on out there."



The organization says it intends to use funds raised to supply necessary equipment and to organize athlete and coaching clinics.

