The ice may be gone, but a member of city council is working to create plenty of opportunities for skating throughout the spring and summer at Windsor City Hall Square.

Ward 3 Councillor Renald Agostino has asked city administration if the tables and benches placed in the skating area last summer can be moved to the side this summer to allow roller skating and rollerblading where people would normally ice skate in the winter months.

Agostino says he's talked to administration to see what can be done to make sure it's a safe, viable option for roller skating and roller blading.

He says he's already seen kids out in the square roller skating.

"We have music, we have water features, we have so much there. I've already had promoters reach out to me who want to bring in a bar, bring in food trucks, and do some different things. Looking at it from that standpoint of continuing the skating but doing it in a different way would be phenomenal," he says.

Agostino says he would love to see an option to provide roller skates to use for free.

"Just got to work on a couple of safety features and make sure that the insurance is there to do it," he says. "I would love to see that happen. Like I said, it's an organic activation that kids and families, and certainly some of our seniors, would love. A lot of them remember going to Wheels and talking about that nostalgia."

Windsor City Hall Square opened in July 2025 outside of city hall. The over $15 million project has an ice skating oval in the winter, and during the spring and summer, there are outdoor seating areas, a water feature, and a pavilion, along with the area where skating took place during the winter.