A member of city council wants to know more about the state of traffic in Windsor.

At the next meeting of council, Ward 1's Fred Francis plans to ask administration for a status report on traffic in the city, specifically when it relates to traffic congestion and the flow of traffic.

Francis says he's noticed and has been getting calls from residents about traffic in the city, including backups that have nothing to do with construction.

He says it's not really a ward-specific issue and that he's been getting calls and complaints from right across the city about traffic in places like Riverside Drive, the E.C. Row Expressway, Dougall Avenue, Tecumseh Road East, Tecumseh Road West, Howard Avenue, and College Avenue.

Francis says he wants to know where the problem areas are for traffic congestion.

"Where are areas that need more work? Where are areas that need more resources? What areas are working tremendously well? What areas could use a little bit of care and a little bit of tweaking?," he says.

Francis says he thinks it's time to do a full review of the traffic in Windsor.

"Just to ensure traffic flow is moving smoothly and efficiently, and we're allowing people to get home and to work as relatively easily and as quickly as possible," he says.

Francis says he wants to know if it's something as simple as the sequencing of the traffic lights, is it population growth or is the capacity of the roads that's the issue?

"If we have traffic projects that are going to make things easier but aren't going to come online for another year or two, let us know that," he says. "If there are issues that administration is working on that councillors may not be aware of, if administration needs assistance with something or more resources, please let us know that."

City council will meet on Monday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. in council chambers at Windsor City Hall.