City council is being asked to reconsider an increase in user fees contained in the proposed 2026 City of Windsor budget.

Curlers of Windsor spokesperson Terry Fink addressed the council Monday ahead of the 2026 budget deliberations, speaking out against a proposed hike in user fees at city facilities and sports fields.

The spending plan includes an increase in fees ranging between 2 per cent and 8 per cent or even higher in some specific cases.

The document includes a $17.50 hike in the prime ice rental rates and an $11.25 increase in ice rental rates for curling.

Fink is calling for a one to two per cent increase and says they don't want to see an economic barrier to all the sports and facilities.

"Right now with the 6 to 8 per cent, you're creating an economic barrier. If it's 6 to 8 per cent this year and maybe four per cent next year, over two years you're at 12 per cent. How does that affect the participation? We know it will," he says.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says it's optional to be able to use the facilities, and there is often a competing private sector market.

"We find that our user fees are in line or often more affordable than what's available in the private sector. We review all of this. If we haven't got it right, I'm sure city council will make amendments or adjustments on January 26," he says.

Fink says if there is an economic barrier, people don't come out to sign up for the programs.

"That's what we treasure. That's what we've desired in all of our facilities; that's why we've built arenas and community centres and outdoor ice and things like that, for the activity. If you start putting economic barriers that are beyond people's reach, they will stop," he says.

Council members, who have until the end of the month to submit an amendment, will debate the proposed 2026 budget on January 26.