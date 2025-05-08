Windsor city council will discuss the impacts of tariffs and the city's response next week.

Administration is presenting a report outlining how the tariffs will impact current, pending and future projects.

The report also highlights a 'Buy Canadian' policy.

In April, council asked administration to look at developing a 'Buy Canadian' policy in the wake of the ongoing trade war launched by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Ward 3 city councillor Renaldo Agostino feels it's going to be a very interesting conversation on Monday.

"We haven't really hashed this out all the way," says Agostino. "We are at council on Monday, it's coming back to us but what we did say was as a council where it makes sense, we would prefer to buy Canadian."

He says whatever decisions are made on Monday, it will take time to adjust.

"It's just a very complicated process that we're seeing here and it is going to take time for us to figure out what we're doing and I think all of us have our fingers crossed that before we get a chance to finally figure this out the right way that deal is going to be reached," he says.

Agostino says there are a lot of products that are produced in Canada and the United States.

He says for example automobiles.

Agostino says he's not sure what the community expects council to do.

"I don't want us to be the people that turn our backs on an economy that, it a lot of ways has worked for us for ever because then we're just throwing jobs away," says Agostino.

He says council wants to do what's best for Windsorites and Canadians.

"Even though we want to be stern and we want to put up our fist and say screw you to the administration in the states, it's not that easy," he says.

The report is also asking council to advocate to the Provincial and Federal Governments to provide direct stimulus funding to municipalities to support the continuation of critical infrastructure projects amid tariffs and economic uncertainty.

City staff says it will continue to monitor tariff impacts on city operations and will develop further strategies and guidelines.