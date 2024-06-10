City council is set to debate the future of an ice rink and public space in Windsor City Hall Square.

Going before council Monday is a recommendation to approve the over $15.4 million project, which would include an ice rink and water feature for use outside of the winter months.

The recommendation is that council approve an agreement with the low bidder, Oscar Construction Company Limited, for over $11.7 million to construct the project while also supporting measures to cover the increased cost.

The overall price tag is over $6 million above the $9.3 million budget.

Ward 10 Councillor Jim Morrison says he expects a big discussion over the project.

"The debate is, does Windsor want to have some nice things? The argument is, well, we don't have enough money; we have to fix our roads and sewers. We're spending $170 million on roads and sewers. It's not like we're not putting money into those needs that we have," he says.

If the increased budget is approved, money would be transferred from several other funds to address the spending shortfall.

The updated figures were provided to council on Friday, May 24, and council voted at the May 27 meeting to defer debate until the June 10 session to give the public a chance to have a say on the rising cost of the project.

Morrison says he hears the argument that now is not the time because we have other priorities.

"When would we ever have the excess money to just do a nice amenity for the city? I don't think things are going to get easier,' he says. "I've heard this same argument for the six years I've been on council: this is going to be a tough year, and this is going to be a tough budget. I get it; they all are, and it will never change. If we put this off for another five years, we double the price."

Morrison is leaning toward supporting the project.

"People say, 'Well, it doesn't last long; it only lasts around three months.' Well, what about our swimming pools? Our outdoor swimming pools are only open two or three months a year, and they cost a lot of money. So I guess I would say, 'do we want to close the swimming pools in the summer because they're only open for a couple of months as well?' Nice things cost money, and that's the debate, I guess," he says.

The construction of the ice rink and surrounding city hall area represents the first phase of the Civic Esplanade project, which would see an area from City Hall to Windsor's riverfront redeveloped into more public spaces.

The proposed project is expected to include an oval-shaped ice rink with an island that would also contain a water feature, allowing for activation in the spring, summer, and fall.

The additional spending would also cover the costs of a pavilion, a building to house the Zamboni, an ice-making refrigeration system, water feature equipment, storage, an office, and two public washrooms.

Council meets Monday, June 10, at 10 a.m. at 350 City Hall Square West.