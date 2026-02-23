Windsor city council on Monday will consider a $16.2 million plan to replace 36 aging playgrounds across the city.

A parks department report says the equipment has reached the end of its life after inspections and audits.

The work is part of renewing Windsor’s 125 playgrounds and Ward 4 coun. Mark McKenzie said this is long overdue.

"We really saw during COVID just how important our parks and our walking trails and just outdoor space really is, right? It really changed, I guess, how a lot of people view public space as well. Many of our playgrounds, they're aging out at the same time so I'm kind of worried if we don't act now we just fall further behind," he said.

"We've seen what happens when we ignore that infrastructure for too long."

The funding is already mapped out in the 10-year capital budget and McKenzie said administration is seeking permission to move the funds forward.

"Instead of having to wait four or five years, we'd be able to replace those over the next two years," he said.

"$16.2 million, 36 playgrounds, and we're going to use that pay-as-you-go funding, and I think it was service sustainability funding."

The plan also includes major upgrades at Lanspeary Park in McKenzie's ward, where the city is proposing a large "Super Playground" as part of the broader Lanspeary Park Master Plan.

That concept includes expanded play spaces, accessibility features, new shade and seating areas, and improved park pathways.

"This super playground is set to be the largest playground in Ontario," McKenzie said.

"That's good because there's a lot of events that happen at that park. The Labour Day parade, pride, and then so many other events throughout our summer months. Not only is it going to help the neighbourhood, it's going to help the surrounding business district as well."

If approved, public consultations would begin this spring, with design work later this year and most installations happening in 2027.

-With files from CTV Windsor