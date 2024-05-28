A member of Windsor City Council says at some point, council is going to hear from residents opposed to a proposed residential development on the Roseland Golf and Curling Club property.

During Monday's council meeting, Ward 1's Fred Francis sought to have the issue be reconsidered to allow residents to address the proposal, but city clerk Steve Vlachodimos informed Francis that because he had previously voted against the development during an in-camera meeting, he could not bring forward a reconsideration motion.

Around 30 people were at the meeting to hear the discussion around the proposed development after submitting a petition against the plan.

Francis says the residents are doing everything within the engagement process to be heard by council, and at some point they are going to be able to register as delegates.

"City council is going to hear from each one of them why they filled out that petition. Why they want to see other options. Why they might be opposed to a residential development on a golf course that's a heritage site in their neighbourhood. At some point, city council is going to hear that," he says. "You can delay it, you can stall it, but you can't ignore it, and you can't put it off." During an in-camera meeting on Feb. 12, a majority of councillors voted to designate the Roseland clubhouse and parking lot on 455 Kennedy Dr. as fit for residential development.

The proposed plan would include a 38-unit condo building with a green roof, underground parking, tiered levels, glass railings, balconies, and sports courts, along with a new clubhouse for the golf course.

Francis says the residents just want to be heard.

"They could have been heard yesterday. They could have been heard on June 10. But it's up to another member of council to decide on reconsideration, or at least allow that to happen to allow the residents to be heard. But at some point, they're going to have to be heard," he says.

Francis says I don't think you should be afraid to hear the people that we serve.

"If you still came to the same conclusion, ok, you still came to the same conclusion," he says. "But you have to be able to hear all points of view, all dissenting voices, and all opposing view points before making an informed decision. I just don't believe that's happened yet."

The effort is part of the Housing Solutions Made for Windsor plan to help deal with an accelerated period of growth and increased needs for housing.

The city has said the proposed development would have no impact on the historic Donald Ross-designed golf course.

A public open house was held on March 7 to allow residents to view the city's conceptual drawings for the site and fill out a survey on the issue.

The results of the public survey will come to council as part of a report about the Expression of Interest process, expected later this summer.

City administration officials say conversations have not taken place with any specific developer regarding the Roseland site.

No date has been set for the EOI process to take place.